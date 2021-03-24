How Ghana FA President and Sports Minister sang ‘Happy Birthday’ for Caleb Ekuban

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Caleb Ekuban will have no excuse on Friday if he fails to power Ghana over South Africa after the Ghana FA President and Sports Minister Kurt Okraku melodiously sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to celebrate him.



The striker celebrates his 27th birthday today and has been handed the sweetest birthday present with the two top administrators of the game singing his birthday song.



The Trabzonspor striker will be leading Ghana in the game against South Africa on Friday and the inspiration from the leadership is expected to fire him up to power the team to victory.



The Ghana FA president then urged his teammates to win the game to celebrate this birthday.



Just watch how Kurt and Hon. Ussif sang the birthday song for Ekuban.



