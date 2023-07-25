How Fadda Dickson 'warned' Abatay not to send 'small' Dan Kwaku Yeboah on air

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster, Kofi Asare Braku 'Abatay' has detailed how he discovered and nurtured the broadcasting talent of award-winning sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



According to Abatay, he discovered Dan Kwaku Yeboah during an Asante Kotoko league game against Power FC in Cape Coast.



He recounted that Kwaku Yeboah impressed him during the commentary and thus he wanted the latter to work with him at Peace FM.



"Yeah, Dan Kwaku Yeaboah. I brought him to Peace FM because he impressed me...He was with ATL FM. I was running commentary(Power FC vs Asante Kotoko) and my line hanged up. His was still on and he was running commentary while roaming around me like he wanted to impress me...So during half time, I told him 'small, you are good'. and I said 'small, I will help you to work at Peace FM' and he said 'Oh, director, I would be very thankful'," he told Kingdom FM.



Brako in his narration, continued that he invited Dan Kwaku Yeboah for a show on midweek and wanted to send him on air on the first day only to receive a warning from managing director Fadda Dickson Narh.



"He came on Wednesday morning. I wanted to put him on air because we had a sports show in the afternoon...While heading to the studio, I met Fadda and told him this is the guy I was talking about. So when we reached downstairs, Fadda called me on phone and told me 'Abrako, be careful. Don't send the guy on air'."



Currently, Dan Kwaku Yeboah is a seasoned journalist who has won many accolades since his breakthrough at Peace FM through Abatey.



He is the Sports head of Despite Media and has worked with the outlet for over a decade.









