How Drake predicted Argentina victory but lost US$1m bet

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Canadian rap star Drake predicted Argentina's hard-won victory at the FIFA World Cup finale yesterday, Sunday, December 18, 2022, but still lost his $1 million bet.



Drake had bet in the 1x2 market, which meant he was confident Lionel Messi and his side's victory would come within the 90 minute period of the showdown.



The lacklustre game, with Argentina completely dominating France with possession and a 2-0 scoreline, suddenly turned into a nail-biting clash some minutes into the second half.



By end of 90 minutes and 8 minutes added time, the French star Kylian Mbappe had found the net three times, twice by a penalty, bringing the scoreline to 3-3.



This signalled that the 'God's Plan' hitmaker had lost on his bet.



With France finding their rhythm and confidence heading into 30 minutes of extra time, it seemed the South Americans were on their way to becoming the latest victims of the Canadian rapper's curse; almost always, when Drake, alias Drizzy, supports or bets on a sports figure, he or she loses their game.



After a demanding 30 minutes extra time, with Rodrigo De Paul crying on the bench, the Qatar 2022 climax came to penalities.



Argentina edged out France during the shootout, 4-2, to lift the World Cup.



Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty for Argentina.



Had Drake's Sunday morning bet and prediction proven accurate, he would have won $2.75 million.