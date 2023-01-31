You are here: HomeSports2023 01 31Article 1705139

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Chelsea under Todd Boehly have splashed $533 million in two transfer windows

Chelsea's American investor, Todd Boehly Chelsea's American investor, Todd Boehly

English Premier League side Chelsea have become the biggest spenders in the Premier League since the change of ownership in 2022.

Although Roman Abramovich was at the helm for 19 years, the coming of American group Clearlake Capital, backed by Todd Boehly has seen bigger investments at the club.

From May 2022 till January 31, 2023, the club has spent close to $533 million which is equivalent to £500 million on transfers alone within a space of two transfer windows.

The Blues have brought in 17 players totalling £481 million which has gotten people raising eyebrows over Financial Fair Play.

In the January transfer window alone, the Blues have brought in seven new players who have been estimated to cost £188.9m.

In the 2022 summer window, Chelsea were the biggest spenders in England, having splashed out on players like Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea’s expenditure of $533 million in the transfer market is expected to go up if the Blues can bring in Enzo Fernández from Benfica at the cost of $130 million (£106m).

Every signing Chelsea have made since Todd Boehly became the owner

Mykhalo Mudryk, £88m - Shakhtar Donetsk

Wesley Fofana, £72m - Leicester City

Marc Cucurella, £58m - Brighton and Hove Albion

Raheem Sterling, £50m - Manchester City

Kalidou Koulibaly, £34m - Napoli

Benoit Badiashile, £33.5m - Monaco

Malo Gusto, £31m - Lyon

Noni Madueke, £29m - PSV

Cesare Casadei, £17.5m - Inter Milan

Carney Chukwuemeka, £16m - Aston Villa

Andrey Santos, £11m - Vasco da Gama

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, £10.5m - Barcelona

David Datro Fofana, £10.5m - Molde

Joao Felix, Loan (£9.5m) - Atletico Madrid

Gabriel Slonina, £8m - Chicago Fire

Denis Zakaria, Loan (£2.5m) - Juventus

Enzo Fernández (£106m) – Benfica – Close to done deal JNA

