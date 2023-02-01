How Chelsea fans on social media reacted to signing of Enzo Fernandez

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The signing of Argentina midfielder, Enzo Fernandez has got Chelsea fans excited on social media.



Chelsea signed the World Cup winner for a British record of £107m from Portuguese side Benfica.



The player who only joined Benfica for a reported fee of £10m in August 2022, put pen to paper on the final day of the January transfer window.



Enzo Fernandez signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He was named best young player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The signing of the promising midfielder has taken Chelsea's January spending to £289m after the club signed over six players.





Benfica president Rui Costa 'tried to convince Enzo Fernandez to stay until the end of the season,' but Chelsea was able to convince the player to agree to the deal.



Read some of the reactions from Chelsea fans below



JNA/KPE