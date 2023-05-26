How Charles Taylor almost got duped by his ex-manager to sell his land

Sports News of Friday, 26 May 2023

Former Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor, has shared a story of how he almost lost his land to his ex-manager, Jonathan Laryea.



According to Taylor, Laryea, who helped him to acquire the asset, planned to sell it without his knowledge.



Speaking with Happy FM, the former Asante Kotoko man narrated how Laryea used soldiers to force him into giving the property away.



"When I completed my transfer to Tunisia, I bought a land at 18. That place was called Charles Taylor Park because I initially offered the land to some boys to play football. So I fenced it. I wanted to build over there...my manager bought the land for me, so he had all the documents.



"...So when I came back, I went for the papers. I put my all in him because I didn't know anyone in Accra and every decision he made I had to follow. He showed me the papers to prove that it was mine. One day, I had a call that some soldiers has destroyed the fencing. He knew I feared such things," he said.



Taylor went on to say that Laryea had conspired with his military brother to frustrate him and give up the land.



"He knew I'll give up because of the Soldiers and his brother was a soldier. I didn't know anything, it was a guy who called and told me. When I went there it was indeed destroyed. I fenced it again four times and they destroyed it four times. He told me we can't fight soldiers, so we should forget. Not knowing it was his brother. He was a high rank but now he has retired," he said.



The former CAF Champions League winner stated that he then handed the document to Laryea and asked for a refund of his money so that they could purchase new land, but Laryea had a different plan, which was eventually exposed.



"He wanted to sell it to someone else. Jonathan Laryea was my manager...I told him to take the papers and get me my money, so we could buy a new one. (But) when I asked him about it, he was (dragging his feet). So someone called me and said he went to do some changes to a land (documents) and he found my name on it. My name was there, so I had to sign before he could buy the land. I told him I'm not selling. I reported the case to Nungua Police station and that he (Laryea) should be arrested and take my land for me."



Charles Taylor is one of many successful Ghanaian footballers, who spent a chunk of their careers in Ghana, but own homes and other properties after retiring.



He is one of the most adored former Ghana Premier League players. He played for Great Olympics, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Berekum Chelsea.



He also played for Tunisian giants, Etoile du Sahel as well as Enugu Rangers in Nigeria.



Watch Charles Taylor's narration below







