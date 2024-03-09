How Castro turned down a funeral in Kumasi to party with Asamoah Gyan in Ada – D-Black details

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Ghanaian rapper Desmond Blackmore, better known as D-Black, has made a shocking revelation that the late Ghanaian hiplife musician Castro Under Fire turned down a funeral in Kumasi to go party with ex-Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan in Ada.



Castro, who was by then one of the reigning Hiplife musicians in Ghana, disappeared with his girlfriend Jennifer Bandu while on a Jetski on the Ada River on 6th July 2014.



Although there were frantic efforts to find the possible remains, the duo have never been found to date.



As 2024 marks 10 years after the disappearance of Castro, D-Black, who was very close to Castro at the time, has said that he was supposed to go on a tour with the late musician the month he disappeared.



D-Black narrated that the ‘Boneshaker’ hitmaker had returned from South Africa with Sarkodie and informed him [Black] that he [Castro] was going to Kumasi for a funeral only to end up partying with Asamoah Gyan in Ada.



“They booked us for Canada and America and we were ready to go. Castro had gone to shoot the Adonai video with Sarkodie in South Africa so when he came back he said we would plan next week Monday. He said he’s got a funeral in Kumasi. He leaves Saturday with his brother and tells me he will be back on Monday so we start planning,” D-Black said in his podcast as monitored by GhanaWeb on YouTube.



According to D-Black, he was shocked to learn of the disappearance of Castro because he knew the musician was going to Kumasi and not Ada.



D-Black said, “Someone called me on Sunday and told me Castro has drowned in Ada and I said it’s not him, he’s in Kumasi. I get another call from DJ Mensah and I tell him, 'The guy is not in Ada, he is in Kumasi.'”



The rapper later revealed that it was after his call with Castro’s brother that it dawned on him that the news he had received was true.



“I called Castro but he’s not picking up, so I called his brother who is his manager and I asked him of his whereabouts and he said he’s in Kumasi but Castro didn’t go. Asamoah Gyan called him to go along with him to Ada. His brother also confirmed the news he’s heard and the stories started coming,” D-Black said.



D-Black, who had two hit songs with Castro which are 'Seihor' and 'Personal Person', disclosed that the death of the hiplife musician was one of the reasons for his switch in music because “I couldn’t go on stage and perform our songs. So that’s one of the reasons for my transition into events and management.”



