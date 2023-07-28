How Brighton plans to buy Mohammed Kudus with funds from Moises Caicedo move to Chelsea

Sports News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in signing Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Dutch side, Ajax.



Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a move to the Premier League with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle and Brighton all expressing interest in signing the player.



Ajax is open to trading their talented Ghanaian midfielder for £40 million after Kudus rejected a request to extend his contract which expires in 2025.



With players like Alexis MacAllister leaving the Seagulls and Moises Caicedo on the verge of joining Chelsea, Brighton are in the market to get a replacement for their midfield department.



However, Brighton’s quest to buy Kudus depends on if they can sell their Ecuador player to Chelsea.



Brighton has a £100 million price tag on Caicedo with the plan to use part of the money to pay off Ajax for Mohammed Kudus who is valued at £40 million.



Chelsea who have also offloaded most of their players in the Summer transfer window are determined to bring in new players with 21-year-old Caicedo looking like the solution to Chelsea’s midfield woes.



According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano the Blues had their £75 million bid for Caicedo turndown by the Seagulls. The club recently made another bid of £80 million but was once again rejected by Brighton.





EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea have submitted new bid for Moisés Caicedo in the last 24 hours. ???????? #CFC



Understand Chelsea new proposal was £80m (€93m in Euros) — and it was immediately rejected by Brighton. ⛔️ #BHAFC



Negotiations remain ongoing but no agreement at this stage. pic.twitter.com/NNk1Cg7CdY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2023