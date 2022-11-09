How Black Stars players who were dropped were informed

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Sports Journalist, Daniel Oduro, has shared some insights on how the technical team members of the Black Stars shared the responsibilities on how to name their final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to Daniel Oduro, head coach Otto Addo took the responsibility to inform the players who have been dropped from the final squad while first assistant coach George Boateng was the one who informed the players who made the cut for Qatar 2022.



The three local players namely Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Dennis Korsah, and Danlad Ibrahim were handled by second assistant coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani who informed them on whether they made the squad or not.



"Otto called players who have been dropped, George Boateng called players who made the squad. Didi Dramani called local players who have made it or been dropped," Daniel Oduro wrote on his Twitter page.



Meanwhile, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, and Salis Abdul Samed have been named in the final squad while Joseph Paintsil, Felix Afena-Gyan, Jeffrey Schlupp, and Mubarak Wakaso will not be making the trip to Qatar according to multiple reports in the media space.



The Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup and would come up against South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



Ghana will play its first game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, at Stadium 974 in Qatar's capital city, Doha.



