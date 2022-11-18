How Black Stars players reacted to Switzerland win

Sports News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Some Black Stars players took to social media to celebrate their win over Switzerland in their final pre-World Cup friendly.



Ghana beat Switzerland 2-0 in the friendly that came off in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates(UAE).



Players like Salis Samed, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu, all posted on either Instagram or Twitter reacting to the resounding victory ahead of the World Cup.



Salis, who made his Black Stars debut, tweeted that he is proud to wear the national colours for the first time.



"Proud to wear this jersey for the first time," he wrote.





Tariq Lamptey also celebrated the win on Twitter and thanked Ghanaians for their support.



"Good win, we’ll keep working ????????⚡️ thanks for your support," he tweeted.





Salisu posted emojis of the Ghana flag and a ball on Instagram to celebrate his debut goal for the Black Stars.



Following the friendly, Ghana will depart for Qatar on November 18, 2022.





