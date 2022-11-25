You are here: HomeSports2022 11 25Article 1669172

How Black Stars players reacted to 3-2 defeat to Portugal

Disappointments flooded various social media platforms as Black Stars players reacted to Ghana's opening game defeat to Portugal in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World in Qatar.

The Black Stars of Ghana fought hard to settle for a 3-2 defeat against Portugal in their first match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Thursday.

Ghana came into the match with high hopes of beating the Portuguese on a back of a good performance against Switzerland in the Pre-World Cup friendly game but fell short as their opponents dominated play from the blast of the whistle.

The players used social media to send their messages to Ghanaians, thanked them for their immense support, and pleaded to fight more in the second leg against Korea.

"Proud of the team spirit and the unity showed on the pitch, we will prepare for the next game, giving up doesn’t exist in our dictionary," captain Andre Dede Ayew wrote on his Instagram page.

Inaki Williams also spoke about his last-minute slip saying: "There is no time for regrets, there are 2 games left still. Thank you fans for the unconditional support."

