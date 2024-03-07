How Black Stars players, football clubs celebrated Ghana's 67th Independence anniversary

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

On Wednesday, March 6 2024, Ghana marked its 67th Independence anniversary and some Black Stars players and football clubs took to social media to celebrate with the country.



Across various social media platforms, ex-players of the Black Stars expressed their pride and patriotism with heartfelt quotes and captivating images.



Some clubs like Atletico Bilbao, Dortmund, West Ham and organizations like the National Football League joined the celebration, paying tribute to Ghana with colourful and engaging social media posts.



Ghana gained independence on March 6th, 1957, ending the British colonial rule over the country previously known as the Gold Coast.



Ghana's 67th independence anniversary was held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region with a national parade under the theme "Our Democracy, Our Pride.”



The Independence Day parade was graced by high-profile personalities, including the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, as the Special Guest of Honour, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools, and various traditional groups.



Below is how the sporting world celebrated Ghana's Independence





???????? Happy independence day to all our followers in Ghana!



❤️ Thank you for all your support and we hope you have a great day!#GhanaAt67 #AthleticClub ???? pic.twitter.com/wlrblv1Vky — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) March 6, 2024

These Ghanaian @NFL players have made their mark on the league and represent ???????? with pride!



Happy Independence Day, Ghana! pic.twitter.com/IutJvDeP4g — NFL Africa (@NFLAfrica) March 6, 2024

Happy Independence Day to all our friends in Ghana! Wishing you an enjoyable and celebratory day ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/RYbqjAbvm9 — NFL Africa (@NFLAfrica) March 6, 2024

A message for the fans in Ghana from @brianasamoah on Ghana’s Independence Day! ???????? pic.twitter.com/hSRcg4JOlN — NFL Africa (@NFLAfrica) March 6, 2024

When KPB put the ball in the net, it was always special! ????????✨#FIFAWorldCup | @KPBofficial — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 6, 2024

