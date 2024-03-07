You are here: HomeSports2024 03 07Article 1920443

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Black Stars players, football clubs celebrated Ghana's 67th Independence anniversary

On Wednesday, March 6 2024, Ghana marked its 67th Independence anniversary and some Black Stars players and football clubs took to social media to celebrate with the country.

Across various social media platforms, ex-players of the Black Stars expressed their pride and patriotism with heartfelt quotes and captivating images.

Some clubs like Atletico Bilbao, Dortmund, West Ham and organizations like the National Football League joined the celebration, paying tribute to Ghana with colourful and engaging social media posts.

Ghana gained independence on March 6th, 1957, ending the British colonial rule over the country previously known as the Gold Coast.

Ghana's 67th independence anniversary was held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region with a national parade under the theme "Our Democracy, Our Pride.”

The Independence Day parade was graced by high-profile personalities, including the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, as the Special Guest of Honour, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools, and various traditional groups.

