How Black Stars players, clubs reacted to making squad for 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

They say you can't please everybody in life and that has been the fate of Black Stars coach, Otto Addo after the announcement of his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Out of the 55-man provisional squad that was earlier announced by coach Otto Addo, only 26 players will get to be on the trip to Qatar as team Ghana while the remaining 29 players will miss out on the Mundial.



Some couldn't make the final squad because of injuries but others were not also named in the final squad because the coach preferred the qualities of others.



While the 29 players who couldn't make the final cut might be sad because it is the dream of every player to play at the World Cup, the 26 lucky ones are in the best of moods.



Out of the 26 players, only Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew have played in the World Cup before, meaning the remaining 23 will be tasting the Mundial for the first time in Qatar.



The announcement of the squad attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians on the streets and all over social media especially with the exclusion of Joseph Paintsil and Jeffrey Schlupp from the final squad.



But today we look at how the players who were named at the press conference on Monday, November 15, 2022, have reacted to being part of Ghana's final squad for the World Cup.



Here are some of the reactions from the players put together by GhanaWeb.





I Bukari na Svetskom prvenstvu!



Crvena zvezda će na predstojećem Mundijalu u Kataru imati tri predstavnika! Posle Strahinje Erakovića i Milana Borjana, na spisku putnika se našao i Osman Bukari, koji nastupa za Ganu. Čestitamo!



????⚪️#fkcz pic.twitter.com/KT5R3jvGo2 — FK Crvena zvezda (@crvenazvezdafk) November 14, 2022

Por los viejos. ????????‍????♥️????????

Qatar, allá vamos.

???????????? pic.twitter.com/Uu32tNbh1w — IÑAKI WILLIAMS (@Williaaams45) November 14, 2022

Highest form of national pride. It's an honour and a dream come true to represent my country at the @FIFAWorldCup in Qatar. Love and appreciate the support from each and everyone who's part of this journey.



Let’s go Ghana!!! ????????????????⚽️ pic.twitter.com/eO92N4Bt8q — Gideon Mensah (@gideonmensah_14) November 14, 2022

It’s an honour to represent my country in the most prestigious competition ????????❤️

May God be with us ????????



C’est un honneur de représenter mon pays dans la plus prestigieuse des compétitions. ????????❤️

Que Dieu nous accompagne ????????#BlackStars #RoadToQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/QICiQqsI3S — Alexander Djiku (@alex_djiku) November 14, 2022

Jordan is heading to the World Cup ????



The forward has been called-up to the Ghana squad ????????#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 14, 2022

Very happy and proud to join the Black Stars for the ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ????????

Thank you to everyone who believed in me.

Dreams come true ????????#WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/KmFwts2ADw — Abdul Samed ????????⚽️ (@AbdulSamedSali) November 14, 2022

Congratulations ???? from all of us at Asante Kotoko. We believe in your abilities and we know you are going to make Ghana, your family and all of us proud. ???? You have our support and blessings.



GUDA ???? ???? @danlad_ibrahim #AKSC #Fabucensus pic.twitter.com/5VLvrHbCE7 — Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions???? (@AsanteKotoko_SC) November 14, 2022

I am blessed, honored and ready to represent my country Ghana at the World Cup 2022! ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/IM6yyhvUBb — Daniel Kofi Kyereh (@kofi_kyereh17) November 14, 2022

???????? ????????́???????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? !



Notre défenseur ghanéen est sélectionné pour la #CoupeDuMonde2022 ????



Le Ghana débutera sa compétition le jeudi 24 novembre à 17h contre le Portugal ???????????? pic.twitter.com/aARdpkxrLV — Clermont Foot 63 (@ClermontFoot) November 14, 2022