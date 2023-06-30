How Black Meteors could lineup for decider against Guinea

Sports News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Meteors meet Guinea today in a pivotal match for a place in the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.



In light of the crucial nature of the game coming off on June 30, 2023, head coach Ibrahim Tanko is expected to go with an attacking lineup to aid Ghana secure the needed victory.



He could make three changes to the lineup that started in the smashing 5-1 defeat against Morocco on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



Emmanuel Essiam is expected to replace Salim Adams while Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye replaces Aaron Essel and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh replaces Hafiz Ibrahim.



Tanko could line up with two strikers in a flat 4-4-2 system with Afriyie Barnieh and Emmanuel Yeboah leading the attack.



Danlad Ibrahim could keep his place in goal, behind a backline of Ashie-Quaye, Terry Yegbe, David Oppong Afrane, and Edmund Arko-Mensah.



Emmanuel Essiam, and Dominic Nsobila would be the double pivot while Fatawu Issahaku and Ernest Nuamah keep the width.



Ghana and Guinea are tied with the same points, 4, but the latter occupies the second position in the group based on goal difference. Hence, they need at least a draw to progress to the last four.



The game is set at 20:00 GMT kickoff time at the Grand Stade de Tanger stadium on Friday, June 30, 2023.





EE/WA