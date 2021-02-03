Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

How Bechem United players are using neem herbs to fight coronavirus

Bechem United are third on the GPL log

Despite not being certified by a medical doctor or research institute, the neem tree has been generally accepted as being efficacious in treating some diseases.



In the advent of the coronavirus, the neem tree and its leaves have been widely recommended by some persons as a way one can strengthen his immune system to effectively battle the virus.



In March 2020, legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan in advancing the usefulness of the neem herb, demonstrated how people can inhale the steam that comes out when it is boiled.



Gyan’s recommendation which furthers the belief about the plant has been accepted by players of Bechem United who have been spotted inhaling the steam from boiled neem leaves.



A video shared by Angel FM’s Saddick Adams captures some players of Bechem United going through the exercise at their clubhouse.



According to Saddick Adams, officials of the club believe the neem tree is the reason behind their fitness and the zero cases recorded within the club.



Bechem United are currently third on the GPL table with 19 points.



