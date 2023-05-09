How BBC, CNN, other international media houses captured May 9 Disaster 22 years ago

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Some 22 years ago, Ghana and Africa recorded their biggest football tragedy. Over 127 football fans who left their respective homes to watch a football match never returned home as violence degenerated into a full-blown disaster.



The unfortunate episode has been christened the May 9 Disaster which is marked annually to pay respects to the victims and also remind football fans of the need to comport themselves during games.



The May 9 disaster received global attention with the world mourning with Ghana and African football.



As we mark, 22 years of the disaster, GhanaWeb highlights how international media captured it.



Ghana mourns after football tragedy - BBC



The report by the BBC highlighted the complicity of the police in the tragedy. It also mentioned the numbers involved.



It also mentioned that then President John Agyekum Kufuor announced



“Police over-reaction is being blamed for what is thought to be the worst tragedy in African sporting history - the deaths of at least 126 fans at a football match in the Ghanaian capital.



Ghana's President John Kufuor has called an emergency cabinet meeting and a national state of mourning is expected to be declared.



Death Toll Thought to Top 100 In a Soccer Stampede in Ghana – NY Times



The New York Times continued to update its readers on the rising number. Their initial number was 50 but later updated it to over 100.



More than 100 people were feared dead in a soccer stadium stampede here in the capital tonight, state television and private radio said. It was the third soccer disaster in Africa in a month.



A state television official said the unconfirmed death toll was 120. A private radio broadcaster said he had counted more than 100 bodies in a hospital and a senior government official said he had seen 50 to 60.



At least 126 die in Ghana football stadium stampede – The Guardian

The Guardian begun their reportage with the declaration of national mourning by then President Kufuor.



The story highlighted the major issues in the disaster.



“Ghana declared three days of national mourning yesterday for the people who died in a soccer stampede - at least 126 - the third worst football stadium tragedy of all time and Africa's third such disaster in a month.



“The authorities promised there would be an inquiry as survivors blamed police for triggering the panic by firing teargas after fans threw objects near the end of Wednesday's game between Ghana's two leading teams, arch-rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.”



125 killed in Ghana soccer crush – CNN



Like the others, the CNN report focused largely on the numbers and reaction by state authorities to the disaster.



“Up to 125 people have been killed and hundreds more injured in a stampede at a football stadium in Ghana, hospital officials have said.



“Ghana Television journalist Catherine Nartey told CNN the tragedy happened at the end of a match between premier league rivals.”



