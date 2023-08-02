How Ato Ahwoi, Hearts of Oak officials 'protected' Ishmael Addo from effect of May 9 Disaster

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Despite being the player whose goal triggered the reaction from the fans that escalated into what has become the biggest footballing disaster in the history of Ghana, it took more than two weeks for Ishmael Addo to learn about the unfortunate incident.



His ignorance about the unfortunate event was largely due to two things. His resolve not to watch games he plays and a well-hatched plan by his mother and officials of Hearts of Oak to make sure that he is not exposed to the disturbing news which has now been christened the May 9 Disaster.



His mother who had called him in the aftermath of the game declined to inform him about the ongoing riots outside the stadium after she confirmed that he was doing okay and was on his way home.



At his parents’ Tema home, he was treated to a home-cooked meal as if nothing had happened to fans of his club.



“When I got home from the game, everything was normal and because I don’t watch my game, I didn’t know what was going on. I bathed and ate and had a good sleep.”



A day after the incident which is May 10, Ishmael Addo received a call from Alhaji Hearts that he was coming to his place with Tommy Okai.



“I was home the next day when Alhaji Hearts said he was coming to my place with Tommy. I thought they were just passing by but when they came, they said that Ato Ahwoi has received an invitation from Italy. They told me the offer came a day before the game but didn’t want to disturb my mentality ahead of the game.



“Not knowing they wanted me out of the country so that I wouldn’t be affected by what happened. They organized the trip and I went to Lecce to train with them. Whiles there, I called a friend who joked that I had killed some people. A friend there asked him to stop. I spent two weeks in Lecce so it was after I arrived that I heard the news.



All about May 9 Disaster



The May 9 disaster is widely regarded as the darkest day in Ghana Football. 126 football fans lost their lives at the Accra Sports Stadium during a match between two fierce rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



Hearts of Oak scored two late goals to come back from a goal down to lead 2-1. Displeased Kotoko fans who were unhappy with officiating, started to throw plastics and the seats on the field.



The police in their attempts to control the crowd fired tear gas into the crowd, which led to many dying due to Compressive asphyxia.







