How Asamoah Gyan stood out at World Cup draw with unique outfit

Sports News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On a podium that had six former footballers who are legends in their own right, Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan stood out with his unique outfit.



Gyan was on the same platform with Emmanuel Eboue of Ivory Coast, Emmanuel Adebayor of Togo, Alexandre Song of Cameroon, Austin Jay Jay Okocha of Nigeria and Wayed Goma of Nigeria but he was different.



Draped in a classically-made coffee-colored kaftan, Asamoah Gyan turned out to be the only football legend on the platform in an outfit that was directly connected to the African culture.



Whiles the others went for suits, Asamoah Gyan opted for a simple kaftan that reflected his sense of pan-Africanism.



Gyan’s outfit for CAF’s live draw of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was yet another opportunity where Africa’s leading scorer in World Cup history exhibited an impressive sense of fashion.



During the 2022 World Cup, Asamoah Gyan who was a regular panel on Supersport earned plaudits from football fans across the continent on how his choice of costume.



At the end of the draw which saw Ghana being pitted against Madagascar, Central African Republic, Mali, and Chad, Gyan offered an honest assessment of the country’s chance of qualification.



Sharing his thoughts on the draw, Asamoah Gyan said Ghana will not have it easy in the qualifiers but he was however optimistic the four-time AFCON winners will qualify for the Mundial.



“Since 2006 when we qualified for the first time until 2022, I think we have been very consistent except in 2018 when we did not qualify and it looks like we are getting used to the World Cup. 2026 is not going to be easy, the expectation is huge back home but we will try our possible best to make sure we also qualify,” he said.



The African qualifiers which will be played in a period of two years will commence in November this year.



The next FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.





KPE