How Arsenal can beat Manchester City in Premier League title decider - Emmanuel Frimpong narrates

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Premier League leaders, Arsenal travel to the Etihad on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to take on Manchester City in a game that many have dubbed as the decider of the 2022/2023 Premier League season.



Second-placed Manchester City could reduce the point gap between them and Arsenal to two if they beat the Gunners who are winless in their last three games.



With two games in hand, Manchester City will have a strong hold on the title if they manage to continue their winning streak against Arsenal at home since 2015.



Arsenal, on the other hand, need at least a draw to continue their grasp of the title race and hope that City would drop points in their outstanding games.



These permutations set up Wednesday’s Premier League fixture for an interesting battle with both sides needing results to go their way.



Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong has been speaking UK-based blog lordping.co.uk and offered his view on what the Gunners must do secure a favorable result at the Etihad.



“Whoever wins this game goes on to win the league. If Manchester City win, it is an 85% chance that they will go on and win the league. Unlike City, Arsenal have really difficult fixtures to play in terms of Newcastle, Brighton and even Wolves.



“Arsenal have to beat Manchester City to even have a chance of winning the Premier League. In football, funny things can happen. An own goal, penalty or bad mistake can put Arsenal in the lead. I believe Arsenal have to beat Man City to have any chance of winning the league.



“Arsenal can beat City by defending well as Man City’s attack is just ridiculous. The amount of players that they have going forward demands that Arsenal defend really well and they haven't been doing that lately.



“They're going have to defend most of the time because no team is going to dominate Man City at the Etihad. Arsenal need to be sharp defensively and Aaron Ramsdale needs to have a very good game,” he said.



Both Manchester City and Arsenal have big injury concerns heading into the game as Nathan Ake and William Saliba are likely to be out of the match.



Emmanuel Frimpong reckons the absence of Nathan Ake will not have a significant impact on City’s chances as they have a capable replacement in Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte.



“The fact that Aymeric Laporte can replace Nathan Ake shows Man City’s depth and quality with their squad. Laporte is also a very good and fast defender. Even if they are missing two or three of their biggest players, they still have quality within the squad. Ake has played really well this season and will be a big miss if he doesn’t play next week Wednesday.



“As for Saka, I think on his day he can get the better of anyone.”