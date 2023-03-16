How Anas tried to use University of Ghana lecturer to extort money from me - Kwesi Nyantakyi narrates

Sports News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi claims that he was a victim of an alleged scheme by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas to extort money from people.



According to Nyantakyi, prior to the release of the Number 12 documentary, Anas Aremeyaw Anas allegedly tried to extort money from him.



Nyantakyi told Oman FM that Anas supposedly commissioned lawyer Kwame Gyan of the University of Ghana to serve as the conduit for the scheme.



Nyantakyi says the video that spelled the end of his reign as FA boss was released after the parties failed to agree on terms.



“I have been a victim of extortion schemes. When my case arrived, he sent a lawyer who lectures at the University of Ghana who name is Kwame Gyan to come and see me. I knew Kwame Gyan from the media space but never met him so he added Adam Mukaila who was an RFA chairman.



“I went to Kwame Gyan’s house with Mukaila and he demanded a certain amount before letting me off the hook. The judge explained in detail how Anas extorts money from people.



“According to the judge, if Anas or any of his allies has an issue with, they scheme to produce some video about you. When they get the video they demand money and certain things failure to which they disgrace you. I’m a victim of his extortionist claims,” he said.



On the court ruling, Kwesi Nyantakyi said that Anas has been exposed by the court ruling and that he is not surprised as he knew all along that the investigative journalist is a crook and not who he claims to be.



“The court has stripped him naked. He has been disgraced. He claims to be an angel but the court has shown that he is worse than the devil. I will take no further action but his story is everywhere. He is a bad person and now he has been exposed. A lot of people know him as a crook,” he said.



The Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 dismissed the ¢25 million defamation suit brought to him by Anas and asked the investigative journalist to compensate Kennedy Agyapong with ¢50,000.



Speaking after the court ruling, Kennedy Agyapong stated that his win was dedicated to the former GFA president who was humiliated in the documentary.



Kennedy Agyapong also turned down the ¢50,000 awarded by the court for him and cautioned Anas to be conscious of his actions.



“All I will say is the victory is especially for Kwesi Nyantakyi and this gentleman. What they have gone through in Anas’s humiliation in this country, nobody should go through that,” Kennedy Agyapong told the press.



He added, “I will tell you today, the ¢50,000 I don’t need it, I will give it to him but he should live with his conscience.”



Anas in 2018 sued the New Patriotic Party lawmaker for allegedly defaming him after the release of his famous Number 12 documentary which sort to uncover the rot in Ghana Football.



The popular investigative journalist asked the court to award ¢25 million to Kennedy Agyapong for defaming him in his ‘Who watches the watchman’ counter documentary.



However, ruling over the case in court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Justice Eric Baah stated that Anas Aremeyaw Anas failed to prove he was defamed by the lawmaker.



