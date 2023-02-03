How Abedi Pele influenced Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew's careers

Sports News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Being the son of the maestro, Abedi Pele comes with many football advantages, and Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew have ensured that they maximized all the benefits to the fullest with their talent and hard work.



The former Black Stars captain has been a guardian as a parent and a guardian as an agent or a manager to ensure that his sons have successful careers while feeding off his legacy. That is the major role he has played.



Abedi Pele ranks among arguably the top 20 greatest players of all time and thus has stern recognition on the globe.



He is an African football icon. The only player to have won the African best player award, three times in a role- from 1991 to 1993. He came 9th in FIFA World best players in 1992.



He won the African Cup, the UEFA Champions League, and a couple of League titles, but never did he play in the World's prestigious international showpiece, World Cup, let alone win it.



Nonetheless, he lived behind a great legacy, a rich path that has hugely impacted the careers of Andre and Jordan.



Despite the rich legacy that has seemly created a fairly easy path for his sons, Abedi has also been a huge involvement in his sons' transfers, acting more like their agent.



He has been keenly involved in their decision-making regarding club choice and decisions that impact their careers.



Both Andre and Jordan have played for fairly top clubs throughout their careers including their loan spells with both starting at Olympique Marseille.



Just like other players who do their unveiling with their agents, and only involved their families after a big move, Andre and Jordan always have their fathers present at every unveiling.



Jordan has quite settled at Crystal Palace where he has played since the 2018/2019 season.



Andre, on the other hand, has moved to four clubs within the same period. After stints at Swansea, Fenebache, Al Sadd, and now Nottingham Forest.



Ayew officially joined Nottingham Forest as a free agent on Thursday, February 2, 2023, on a six months deal.



In attendance yet again was his dad, Abedi Ayew Pele, who posed with Andre at his unveiling.



Abedi Pele did not only build his legacy for his sons to ride, but he also made sure he offered them proper guidance and keep them at top-level football. An achievement that only brightens his legacy.



EE/BOG