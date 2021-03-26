Hot FM’s Sports show host confirmed dead

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: hotfmghana.com

The Management of FP Communication Group (Hot FM- Accra, Fox FM-Kumasi & Fox FM-Takoradi) has announced the sudden demise of astute broadcaster, Justice Opoku-Agyemang popularly known as Bigality.



According to a statement which was posted on Hot FM's Facebook page, the astute broadcaster died on Thursday, 25th March, 2021 after a short illness.



Bigality, until his demise was the host of the popular sports show, Hot Focal Sports that airs on Weekdays from 6.30am to 10.00am on Hot 93.9FM.



Funeral arrangements will be announced later.



