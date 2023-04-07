Host nation for 2025 AFCON will be announced before September 2023 - CAF

Sports News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) says the host nation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be announced before September 2023.



CAF president Patrice Motsepe confirmed in January that Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, Zambia and a joint Benin-Nigeria bid are in the running to replace Guinea as hosts of the 2025 event.



The West African nation was stripped of the 24-team event in October 2022 because of a lack of suitably advancing infrastructure and facilities.



CAF said on Thursday in a press release that host nations for the 2025 and the 2027 AFCONs will be confirmed at the same time.



“CAF will announce the successful Nations that will host the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 and the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 at the same time before September this year.



“The CAF Executive Committee was also updated on the substantial progress that is being made in relation to the inaugural African Super League that will kick off later this year.”