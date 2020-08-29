Sports News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Horoya AC extends contract of Ghanaian forward Ocansey Mandela for four more years

Ghanaian-born Burkinabe international Ocansey Mandela

Ghanaian-born Burkinabe international Ocansey Mandela has extended his stay with Guinean giants Horoya AC, the club has announced.



The captain of the Matam club penned down a four-year contract extension which will see him play at the Stade 28 September until 2024.



Mandela joined the Guinean champions from Ivorian side Sewe Sport San Pedro in 2014 and has since being the club's top marksman.



The 30-year-old has been named as the best foreign player in the Guinean top-flight on three occasions.



A statement on the club’s website read:



"The beautiful love story continues between Horoya AC and Ocansey MANDELA. The player initialed a new four-year lease with Matam’s "red and white" in the presence of President Soufiane SOUARE."



"The little devil is now linked to the club until 2024. In this contract, it is also mentioned the assurance of the reconversion of the Burkinabé."



"Since his arrival in 2014, MANDELA has made everyone agree on the extent of his talent, which has earned him the three-time best foreign player in the Guinean league."



"The HAC forward is among the top scorers every league season1.

He is without a doubt one of the most feared men in recent years, in the Champions League but also in the CAF Cup."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.