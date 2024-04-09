Home Star FC secure sponsorship deal with Mybet.Africa

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a groundbreaking move that signals a significant expansion of its sponsorship portfolio, Mybet. Africa, a leading sports betting company, renowned for its consistent support of Ghana Premiership Clubs, has announced a historic partnership with Home Star FC, a Division One football club based in Ho.



This partnership is a testament to Mybet.Africa's dedication to nurturing football talent from grassroots levels upward. By extending its support to Home Star FC, Mybet.Africa is not only bolstering the club's resources but also investing in the future of Ghanaian football.



"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Home Star FC," Mr. James Pobee, General Manager of Mybet.Africa. "For nearly a decade, Mybet.Africa has been a proud supporter of Ghanaian football, and we are excited to expand our reach to the Division One level. This partnership underscores our belief in the power of football to unite communities and drive positive change."



Home Star FC, known for its commitment to developing local talent and fostering a strong footballing culture in Ho and beyond, expressed gratitude for the support from Mybet.Africa.



Mr Emil Atando Jnr, Administrator, Brands and Marketing of Home Star FC, stated, "We are honoured to have Mybet.Africa on board as our official sponsor. This partnership will not only provide crucial financial support but also invaluable expertise and resources that will help propel our club forward."



Mr Pobee disclosed that the sponsorship package, among other things, comes with branded kits, marketing and promotions and an undisclosed amount of money.



The sponsorship deal was signed by Mr. James Pobee and Mr. Emil Atando Jnr for and on behalf of Mybet.Africa and Home Star FC respectively and witnessed by Anita Pappoe, Acting Brands and Marketing Manager, Mybet.Africa and Jonathan Segbefia, Greater Accra Rep, Home Star FC.



With Mybet.Africa's backing, Home Star FC aims to make waves in the Division One league, showcasing the talent and potential that exists outside the premiership spotlight.



Both organizations are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to a successful partnership on and off the field.



In conclusion, Mr. James Pobee said, “It is our hope that this Partnership will be mutually beneficial and also excite the fans of Home Star FC and the target audience of Mybet.Africa and the general public to continue to support the development of Football in Ghana.







EK