Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: 3 News

Hoffenheim challenge was difficult – Prince Tagoe

Former Ghana international, Prince Tagoe has spoken about his most difficult European club football experience at German side Hoffenheim.



The Hoffenheim experience, Tagoe said in an interview with TV3’s Juliet Bawuah, was challenging and one that required he had to put in a lot of work.



“My difficult moment playing football was at Hoffenheim. There were very good strikers at the club. I was there, Chinedu Obasi was there, Vedad Ibisevic was there and two others. It became a competition.”



Beyond proving his worth, Tagoe also had to deal with rumours of a heart deficiency.



“The test results were false. I got to know a lot of things were involved; at the end of the day, the club manager was sacked.”



The former Hearts of Oak star also mentioned Partisan Belgrade as the most remarkable adventure of his club career.

