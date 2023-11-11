History of the Black Stars is wonderful – Chris Hughton

Sports News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton says there is no doubt about the fact that Ghana is a world-recognized country when it comes to football.



This he says is evident when one travels to any part of the world and speaks about the Black Stars.



Speaking to BBC in an interview, Chris Hughton stressed that the history of the Black Stars is wonderful.



"We have a wonderful history and wherever you travel and speak about the Black Stars, it's a world-recognised country and football team. And of course, that comes down to the history of the Black Stars,” Chris Hughton said.



Meanwhile, the coach has assured that he is working hard to give his best to the Ghana national team.



While he recognises that results have not been the best since taking over as Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton says it is his hope that things will get better.



He wants his Black Stars to take it a game at a time. To this end, he said all attention should be given to the first round of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



In this round, Ghana takes on Madagascar and Comoros on November 17 and November 21 respectively.