Historic: Morocco beat Portugal to become first African country to reach World Cup semi-finals

Sports News of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Atlas Lions of Morocco have beaten Portugal in the quarter-finals to become the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



This victory makes Morocco the first African country to ever reach the World Cup semi-finals, following several failed and painful attempts from the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Terenga Lions of Senegal, and the Black Stars of Ghana in 1990, 2002, and 2010 respectively.



Morocco, who went into the quarter-final phase as the only African representative in the 2022 World Cup defended their lives after taking the lead in the 42nd minute through Youssef En Nesyri.



In a game that was a keen contest between the two teams, the match was determined by the goalkeepers on the pitch as Diogo Costa committed a blunder after failing to deal with Attiat-Allah's cross and En Nesyri put the ball at the back of the net.



Morocco goalkeeper, Bono, on the other hand, was brilliant in the second half as he made two great saves to deny Joao Felix from getting his name on the scoresheet to protect their lead at the end of the first 45 minutes.



Portugal manager, Fernando Santos, made two quick changes in the early stages of the second half with the introduction of Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Leao as they searched for the equalizer.



The introduction of Ronaldo and Leao brought some bite to the Portugal attack but Bono was always there to save Morocco from giving away their advantage in the game.



Portugal had a bit of an advantage in the 93rd minute when Walid Cheddira was sent off for two yellow card offenses but Morocco still managed to protect their lead to the end.



Pepe had the most glaring chance in the second half to pull parity for Portugal but he couldn't get his header on target and Morocco went ahead to win the game after referee Facundo Tello end the game.



Morocco have just conceded only one goal (own-goal) in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and they will meet the winner of the game between England and France in the semi-finals.



