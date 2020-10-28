Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Hire me to win you African trophies - Don Bortey to Asante Kotoko

Bernard Don Bortey, Accra Hearts of Oak legend

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey, has pleaded with Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, to hire him as a coach to end their African trophy drought.



The Porcupine Warriors last won a continental trophy back in 1983 and haven’t won either the Champions League or Confederation Cup up to now.



They are currently rallying their troops to stage a fight in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.



Borety, a 2004 CAF Confederation Cup winner with Hearts of Oak has declared he’s ready to coach the 2-time CAF Champions League winners when the opportunity arises.



He reckons that the 24-time GPL winners have a good squad to compete in the local league but will need to add foreign players in order to conquer Africa.



“I can solve Kotoko's CAF Continental trophy drought if I become a coach for Kotoko. I am ever ready to coach Kotoko and I can win Africa for Kotoko,” he told Hot FM.



“Kotoko has a strong squad for the Ghana Premier League, but they have to buy players outside Ghana to blend the players for them to be able to succeed in Africa.”





