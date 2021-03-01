Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Highlights of Kotoko's goalless drawn game with Hearts

play videoAsante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak scored their penalty kicks

It was a game of penalty kicks and wasted chances from both sides as on another day it could have ended 1-1 at least had each side scored their penalty kicks.



Under a minute Kumasi Asante Kotoko were awarded a penalty kick but the chance was missed by top scorer Kwame Opoku as goalkeeper Richard Attah stretched to his elastic limit to save the ball.



After that save he had to be attended t0 by the club's medics as he overstretched but was okay to continue the game.



It was all Accra Hearts of Oak the whole of the first half as they missed sitters and presentable chances.



In the second half they missed a penalty as Isaac Mensah shot tamely into the hands of Razak Abalora as both side picked a share of the spoils.



