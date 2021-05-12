Highlights of Juvenile League game between Mighty Cosmos and B.T International

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mighty Cosmos won their first game of the season after beating B.T International 2-1 at away in the Juvenile League on Sunday at the Indafa Park in Accra-West District Football.



Despite treating several fans who thronged the park to a fine football, the two sides produced a barren first half after missing a number of glorious chances.



But few minutes into the second half, a rejuvenated Mighty Cosmos side found the back of the net after their forward man, Prosper Quaye placed perfectly the ball above the reach of the goalkeeper.



Prosper Quaye later made it two 2-0 after he was served with a glorious pass by a teammate.



The visitors nearly made it three-nil but B.T International’s goalkeeper came to the rescue of his side.



However, striker Joseph Attram scored a consolation goal for B.T International with a screamer from 30-yards to make it 2-1.



B.T International were later reduced to 10-men after their left-back was booked for his second reckless tackle in the game.



Watch highlights of the game below



