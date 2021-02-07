Soccer News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Highlights of Ebusua Dwarfs’ 2-0 victory over Inter Allies in Accra

Inter Allies suffered their sixth consecutive Ghana Premier League defeat on Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 by Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Benjamin Acquah and Moro Sumaila scored in the second half to settle the encounter in favour of Ebusua Dwarfs, who continue to impress away from home. They currently have the best away record with 11 points won.



Dwarfs, by virtue of the win, are in the top four with 19 points, three behind Karela United who have played a game less.



Inter Allies still languish at the bottom with seven points.



