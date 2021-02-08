You are here: HomeSports2021 02 08Article 1174252

Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Highlights: Karela United 0-2 Asante Kotoko

Imoro Ibrahim scored the opener for Kotoko play videoImoro Ibrahim scored the opener for Kotoko

Coach Johnson Smith on Sunday afternoon led Asante Kotoko to defeat Karela United 2-0 in the Ghana Premier League as he returned to Anyinase to torment his former club.

The Porcupine Warriors club today played as a guest to the side from Anyinase at the CAM Park in a game that served as a matchday 13 fixture of the 2020/2021 league season.

In a fierce contest that ensued in the first half, an Imoro Ibrahim stunning strike ended up in the back of the Karela United net to give Asante Kotoko the lead in the 38th minute.

With striker Kwame Opoku getting in on the scoresheet in the 63rd minute, the Reds have held on to cruise to a vital 2-0 win against Karela United.

Today’s three points see Asante Kotoko climbing to the summit of the Ghana Premier League standings with 23 points from 13 matches.

