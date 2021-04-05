Highlights: Hearts of Oak beat Aduana Stars 2-0 to move third on the league table

Sports News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Accra Hearts of Oak puts up an impressive performance on Sunday evening to defeat Aduana Stars 2-0 in the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians locked horns with the team from Dormaa in a matchday 18 encounter of the 2020/21 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



Knowing that a win will provide the needed boost to challenge for the league title at the end of the season, Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu named a strong starting eleven with a blend of experience to do battle for his team.



With his players putting up a good performance in the first half, they were awarded a penalty kick in the 30th minute.



Accepting the responsibility, striker Victor Aidoo expertly scored from the spot to shoot the home team into the lead.



Despite the efforts of Aduana Stars to draw level, they could not equalize as Ibrahim Salifu scored in added time to seal a huge 2-0 win for the home team.



The win moves Hearts of Oak to third on the league table with Aduana Stars dropping to 9th.



Watch the full highlights of the game below:



