Highlights: Great Olympics draws 1-1 with Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics held Hearts of Oak to a 1-1 draw to disrupt the Phobians chances of winning the Ghana Premier League



A first half strike by Isaac Mensah which hit the crossbar before hitting inside the goal line was denied by referee.



But the Phobians remained resilient and in the second half their efforts paid off as Emmanuel Nettey scored a stupendous goal from Salifu Ibrahim's corner.



However the Phobians jubilation was cut-short when Raddy Ovouka gave the ball away and his marker swung in a cross into the 18-yard box for Maxwell Abbey to head in the equalizer in the 71st minute.



The draw leaves the Phobians on top of the Premier League table but are level with Asante Kotoko on points.





Watch highlights of the match below



