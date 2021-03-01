Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Highlights: Ghana 1-0 Gambia- U-20 AFCON Semifinal

play videoPrecious Boah scored a stunning free kick

A first-half strike by striker Percious Boah earned Ghana a hard-fought 1 nil win over Gambia at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania. The two teams met at Stade Olympique in Nouakchott for the first semi-final.



The two teams had met earlier in the Group stage with Gambia prevailing 2-1 winners over Ghana.



The encounter on Monday was described by Ghana Coach Abdul Karim Zito as a make or break before the game and his lineup indicated his willingness to have a go at his opponents while maintaining balance.



Coach Karim Zito made one change to his starting line up with Dreams FC winger Sulemana Mohammed returned to the starting line up replacing Mathew Anim Cudjoe.



Uzair Alhassan maintained his place in the team and partnered Frank Kwabena Assinki in central defense with Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye and Philomon Baffour on the left and right respectively.



In midfield, Emmanuel Essiam and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku started with Patrick Mensah drafted in for the game.



Precious Boah partnered skipper Daniel Afriyie Barnieh upfront.



Boah struck gold for Ghana during the 38th minute of the first half and held on resolutely to fight back any Gambian response.



The Coach’s strategy worked as Ghana sailed through with a 1 nil victory.



The result ensures perfect revenge for Ghana for the group stage defeat to Gambia.



The Black Satellites also book a final spot for the first time since 2015 hoping to win their 5th, trophy at this stage.



Watch video below







