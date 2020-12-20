Sports News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Highlights: Dreams FC 0-1 Asante Kotoko

play videoThe Porcupine picked 3 points from the game

Defender Imoro Ibrahim scored with a thunderbolt effort on Sunday afternoon to give Asante Kotoko a 1-0 win over Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors played away to the Dawu-based club at the Theatre of Dreams today for a clash on matchday 6 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana top-flight league season.



With the two teams playing some good football, both came close to scoring in the first 15 minutes but missed their chances.



In the 20th minute, Imoro Ibrahim fired home from the edge of the box after a volley from Kwame Poku had been saved by the Dreams FC goalkeeper.



Despite a pulsating encounter in the second half, Dreams FC could not draw level with Asante Kotoko holding on to cruise to a narrow 1-0 win.



Today’s victory has seen the Porcupine Warriors club climbing to 7th on the Ghana Premier League standings with 8 points.



