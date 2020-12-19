Sports News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Highlights: Black Satellites beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to WAFU Zone B Cup

play videoBlack Satellites with the trophy

The Black Satellites of Ghana rally from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to win the 2020 WAFU Zone B Cup final on Saturday.



Burkina Faso started the game strongly dominating play in the opening minutes as Ghana warmed themselves into the game.



Kouame Jean Fiacre Botue broke the deadlock for the Young Stallions in the 15th minute as he capitalized on a defensive error and hit the ball pass Ibrahim Danlad.



The Black Satellites reacted quickly and got the equalizer through Daniel Afriyie Barnie who latched onto a free-kick by Precious Boah and scored in the 40th minute.



Burkina Faso nearly increased their lead before the break but the crossbar came to the defense of the Black Satellites as Hamed Quattara cross hit the woodwork.



The first half ended with both sides levelled up.



Precious Boah once again scored from a free kick in the 79th minute from 35 yards to increase the lead for the Black Satellites.



It was his second goal of the tournament from a set-piece.



The Burkinabe's complained to the referee the ball had not closed the line but the assistant line II had none of it, with the center referee Clement Franklin Kpan from Cote d'Ivoire pointing to the centre line for play to restart.



The Black Satellites held onto the lead with the game going past five minutes of additional time to clinch their first WAFU title in this category.



Ghana and Burkina Faso have already booked a place in next year's Africa U-20 Cup of Nations to be staged in Mauritania after making it to the finals in this zone.



Watch video below



