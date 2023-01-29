Highlights: Black Galaxies 2 - 0 quarter-final loss to Niger at CHAN 2020

Sports News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Galaxies have been kicked out of the 2022 Championship of African Nations tournament after a quarter-final defeat to Niger.



Niger put two past the blunt Black Galaxies as the West African side booked their place in the last four.



An own goal by Konadu Yiadom and a fabulous goal by Hainikoye secured Niger the surprise win over the two-time finalists.



Hainikoye scored a goal of the tournament contender after he beautifully bent the ball to the far post from outside the box, giving Danlad Ibrahim no option to make a save.



Niger have advanced and will face the host nation Algeria on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.



