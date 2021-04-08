Highlights: Asante Kotoko move to third after big win against Bechem United

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Asante Kotoko increased their chances of winning the Ghana Premier League title by beating Bechem United on Wednesday 4-0 to climb to third on the table.



The Porcupine Warriors after a slow start to the league season have managed to pick up after a change in managers.



Currently coached by Portuguese tactician Mariano Barreto, the club remains optimistic about its chances of winning the league title at the end of the 2020/2021 football season.



Asante Kotoko hosted Bechem United at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium to clear an outstanding match from the first round of the campaign.



Following an impressive performance, the Reds have cruised to a massive 4-0 win courtesy of goals from Abdul Ganiu, Fabio Gama, Francis Andy Kumi, and new signing Michael Vinicius.



The win sees the record league champions moving to third on the league table and just two points behind leaders Great Olympics.



