Highlights: Aduana Stars 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko failed to stretch the lead on top of the table following a goalless draw game against Aduana Stars on matchday 27 fixture played at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park on Saturday.



The Porcupine Warriors secured a vital away point in this fixture to go on top of the league table.



Aduana Stars also moved to the 7th position on the league table with 40 points.



Asante Kotoko is yet to pick a win against Aduana Stars at home in the Ghana Premier League.



The Ogya lads have maintained this record since gaining promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight.



Aduana's Samuel Bioh came close to getting the winner for the home side but his effort was denied by the Black Stars goalkeeper.



Asante Kotoko currently occupy top spot but they could be replaced on Sunday should Hearts beat Berekum Chelsea in Accra



