Highest paid players in the Ghana Premier League

Yahaya Mohammed is one of the highest paid players in the Ghana Premier League

What is the Ghana Premier League?



The Ghana Premier League officially established in the year 1956, is the topmost professional football division of the football league system in Ghana. The League was formed after the celebration of the last Gold Coast Club Competition that was held between the years 1953 and 1954. It was organized by the Ghana Football Association and achieved the 11th position in the list of best leagues of Africa by the IFFHS from 2001 to 2010.



The Ghana Premier League has been mostly dominated by two particular clubs, namely, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak. The Asante Kotoko club originates in Kumasi, located in the Ashanti region of Ghana, West Africa. They have championed the Ghana Premier League twenty-four times, thereby creating a glorious record for the club. Apart from that, they have also gained victory in the CAF Champions League twice.



The club is also widely known as the Porcupine Warriors. The Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club has also successfully established themselves as one of the best clubs by winning the Ghana Premier League twenty times. The journal, however, gives of the highest-paid footballers in the Ghana Premier League, based on the annual income of the players.



The Confusion Regarding the Highest Paid Players of the League



However, the list of the highest-paid players in the Ghana Premier League is determined by the annual salaries of the players.



Although initially there was confusion regarding the highest-paid players of the league, a particular sports news channel brought into light the authentic list of highest-paid footballers in the Ghana Premier League.



He opened up about his misconception that Felix Annan was the highest-paid player in the entire league. Though the Asante Kotoko supporters claimed that Felix gets the highest payment in the league, they also questioned the technical and management teams regarding his position on the bench as he is the highest-paid player. However, the veil of confusion was lifted in no time, releasing the genuine list of names.



The List



Let's take you through a detailed list of the names of the players.



Abednego Tetteh: The highest-paid player in the Ghana Premier League is Abednego Tetteh. Abednego had been training with the Accra Heart of Oak club throughout the first half of the season after which he signed a contract with the club, prior to the abrupt suspension of the league due to the pandemic. Abednego receives a lump sum amount of GH¢60,000 as annual income. The above-mentioned amount of annual salary makes Tetteh the highest paid Ghanaian player in both the Accra Heart of Oak as well as the Ghana Premier League.



Felix Annan and Nuru Sulley: Both the footballers of the Ghana Premier League have tied for the second position as they receive the same amount of annual payment of GH¢48,000. While both the players are a national asset, Felix Annan is the goalkeeper of Asante Kotoko and Nuru Sulley is the former captain and current defender of the Accra Heart of Oak club. Their annual income makes them the second-highest Ghanaian players in the Ghana Premier League.



Mamane Lawali: He also belongs to the Accra Heart of Oak club. Although he joined quite recently, that is, prior to the suspension of the league, the team and the fans have high expectations from him. Similar to Adebayor, Lawali too, comes from Niger. His annual income sums up to GH¢42,000.



Augustine Okrah and Kwame Poku: Okrah is one of the best Asante Kotoko players who plays as an attacking midfielder or a winger. Okrah’s annual income is GH¢36,000. Another Asante Kotoko player who ties with Okrah for the fourth position on the list of the highest-paid footballers of the Ghana Premier League is Kwame Poku. Poku is an English footballer who plays as a midfielder for the team Colchester United.



Fatau Dauda: Dauda is an important national goalkeeper of the team Legon Cities. The team has an exciting characteristic where the crowds are warmed up by musical performances prior to the beginning of the match. Dauda's receives an annual payment of GH¢30,000.



Kwasi Donsu: Donsu has been an integral member of the Madeama Football Club. He plays as a midfielder and is the star player of the team. Though other teams such as Asante Kotoko and Heart of Oak have attempted to rope him to the respective teams, it was of no avail as Donsu remained loyal to Madeama. Kwasi Donsu, being one of the highest-paid players of the Ghana Premier League, brings home a lump sum amount of GH¢26,400 annually.



Yahya Mohammed: A former Asante Kotoko player is a professional footballer who brings home an amount of GH¢24,000 every year. Yahya is currently playing for Aduana Stars in the centre forward position as a striker. Earlier he has also represented the Black Stars Team B and has been terrorizing other team players with his terrific performances.