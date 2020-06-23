Sports News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Highest paid coaches in Ghana- Legon Cities coach ranked first

Reports of low remuneration across the board in Ghana football has often been cited as the main reason for the alarming player exodus in the top tie league.



However, no one has been able to reveal these low levels of salaries aside the usual rumours and the occasional revelation by former players in the media.



While some have argued and called for the publication of transfer fees and salaries of players in the Ghana league, others are opposed to it, stating that Ghana’s traditional settings make it's hard for football clubs to publicly reveal the salaries of players, coaches, and even club administrators.



Salaries of Ghana Premier League coaches have always been a myth but a recent report filed by Accra based Angel FM has revealed that the highest-paid coach in Ghana takes GH¢30,000 while others take home GH¢900 monthly.



Below is the list of some coaches and their monthly salaries from the report filed by Angel 102.9 FM.



1.Goran Barjaktarevi?(Legon Cities) - GH¢30,000



2.Maxwell Konadu(Asante Kotoko) - GH¢18,000



3.SavisaBozicic(King Faisal) - GH¢14,475.00



4.Edward Nii Odoom(Accra Hearts of Oak) - GH¢6,000



5.Paa Kwesi Fabian(Aduana Stars) - GH¢4,000



6.Thomas Duah(AshantiGold) - GH¢3500



7.Samuel Boadu (Medeama SC)- GH¢3000



8.Henrik Lehm (Inter Allies) - GH¢2500



9.Annor Walker(Accra Great Olympics) - GH¢2,500



10.David Oclo(Liberty Professionals) - GH¢2000



The report also stated that the head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs FC Ernest Thompson Quartey receives a monthly salary of GH¢900.

