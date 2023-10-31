High level meeting held at Jubilee House over Chris Hughton's future - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The future of Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton was the subject of discussion at a high-level meeting held at the Jubilee House, ace sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu reports.



According to his report, key decision-makers within Ghana’s political and sporting industries met at the seat of government to deliberate on the possibility of giving Chris Hughton the sack.



Bright Kankam Boadu said the meeting was held following Ghana's disastrous performance in the two October friendlies played on October 15 and October 18 against Mexico and the United States of America respectively.



The cumulative result of 6-0 plus the spiritless performance of the Black Stars has triggered an inquest with power brokers reportedly meeting over Hughton’s future.



The meeting per Bright Kankam Boadu was held owing to the recognition of the 2026 World Cup as an extremely important football tournament that Ghana cannot miss.



“There have been meetings. There have been a number of meetings at the Jubilee House to find a way for Chris Hughton to step aside for someone else to coach the Black Stars. Some people also maintain that Chris Hughton should continue to be at post.,” he said.



Calls for Chris Hughton have been heightened following the defeats to Mexico and the United States of America.



Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor is a leading voice in the campaign to get Chris Hughton out the door before the 2023 AFCON.



In a candid statement to Angel TV, Taylor made his position clear, asserting, "Chris Hughton is not a good coach. He won't take us anywhere."



Watch Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand







EK