High flying Solomon Asante hopes for a Black Stars return

Ghana international Solomon Asante

Ghanaian winger, Solomon Asante has not given up on his dream of returning into the national team.



The 29-year-old has not played for the Black Stars since 2015 with various national team handlers overlooking him.



Currently, the former TP Mazembe player remains one of Ghana’s consistent performers abroad since making his debut in 2018 after his impressive numbers in the USL- America’s Second tier Soccer league.



In his debut season, Asante scored 13 goals and provided 9 assists in 32 matches for Phoenix Rising and upped his stake by increasing his numbers last season.



In 32 appearances, he scored 22 goals and contributed 17 assists to win the league’s MVP.



After 6 matches this season, Asante who also captain his side has registered 4 goals and 5 assists.



The high-flying Solomon Asante is still eyeing a return to the Black Stars and has said he’s ever ready to play if he gets the call-up.



“The national team is not for any individual player or person and a player cannot say he will come and play if he won’t come and play,” he told Adom TV in an interview.



“It is your performance that will determine whether you play for your national team. That is why I always try to give my best at club side so that when the opportunity avails itself, I will come and play,” he acknowledged.



“So if there is an opportunity to play, I will come and play,” Asante concluded.



Solomon Asante has made 18 appearances for Ghana and last featured in a 2-0 win over Comoros in a World Cup qualifier in November 2015.

