High-flying Benab FC beat giant Asante Kotoko in a friendly encounter

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko lost 1-2 to lower-tier side Benab FC in a training match at the Adako Jachie training complex on Tuesday afternoon.



The high flying Division two side came all out blazing and quickly jumped into the lead as early as 6 minutes into the game.



Abdul Manan Zakaria reacted quickly to tap home a cross from Lord Amoah to give his side’s a dream lead.



The game was fairly balanced with both sides taking turns to dominate possession, though Latif Anabila received a knock before the break and was replaced by Martin Antwi who has been out of the team this season.



After the break, Kotoko came out strongly looking all out for the equalizer.



The Porcupines drew level in the 71st-minute through Martin Antwi’s spot-kick after Fabio Gama was brought down in the penalty box.



Asante Kotoko were then reduced to 10-men after Emmanuel Sarkodie was sent off for poor tackle.



Benab FC in the dying embers of the games scored the winner from a close-range, right back Lord Amoah again exquisite cross was headed home by Henry Kyei to give them an historical win.



Benab FC established in 2019 have now managed wins against Asante Kotoko and King Faisal as they prepare for the start of the National Division Two League.



The side managed by Sterling Sports Africa has chocked some impressive results in the off season friendlies including the National U20 side.



Asante Kotoko who are first on the Ghana Premier League log after holding the top position for the second week running now shift attention to the weekend’s game against Medeama SC on Saturday in a matchday 21 clash at the Len Clay Stadium in a battle for the top spot clash.



Asante Kotoko team for the game.



Felix, Nettey, Asmah, Wahab, Appau, Sakodie, Senanu, Gama, Asiamah, Anabila, Vinicius.