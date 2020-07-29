Sports News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Hesse Odamtten appointed Hearts of Oak assistant coach

Hesse Odamtten has been appointed as the new assistant coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, according to footballmadeinghana.com.



Odamtten is a legend of the Phobians and he comes in with a CAF License A certificate to augment the technical team of Edward Nii Odoom.



The club has been without an assistant coach for close to a year since Nii Odoom assumed the role of a head coach following the sacking of Kim Grant in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Prenmier League.



Ex-coach Grant also did not have a substantive assistant during his tenure at the club.



The development is to sharpen the team ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season which is set to start in October.



According to Footballmadeinghana.com, Hearts of Oak are likely to pick another manager who will assume the substantive role for Odoom to revert to his original portfolio as a youth development coach.













