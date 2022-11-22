Herve Renard masterclass as Saudi Arabia shock Argentina at World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Saudi Arabia shocked two-time World Cup winners, Argentina by beating them 2-1 in their Group C encounter in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Arabians came from a goal down to beat Argentina in a match many expected the South American to win easily.



Seven-time World best player, Lionel Messi scored the first goal in the match from a penalty under just ten minutes of action.



Saudi Arabia mounted a strategy to counter Argentina’s tactics by setting up offside traps to curtail Argentina's chances of scoring another goal.



Argentina had three of their goals disallowed in the first half and was caught offside on a number of occasions.



In the second half, the Saudis who are coached by Herve Renard changed the tempo of the game as they came to all guns blazing and managed to find the equalizer.



A defense-splitting pass found Saleh Alsheheri who placed it beyond the reach of Martinez to level things up.



The Saudis kept the pressure on the Argentines as Salem Aldawsari scored a beautiful curler to get the winner for Herve Renard’s men in the 53rd minute.



Argentina who looked wounded came all guns blazing but Saudi Arabia were able to hold on to their lead till the final whistle despite efforts from Messi to get the equalizer.



The victory marks a historic feat for the Saudi Arabians who have beaten the two-time World Cup champions.