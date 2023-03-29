Hervé Renard resigns as Saudi Arabia coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Multiple-time Africa Cup of Nations winner, Hervé Renard has announced his resignation as the head coach of the Saudi Arabia senior national team.



The former Black Stars assistant coach has been the manager of the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia since 2019 taking them to back-to-back FIFA World Cup tournaments (2018 and 2022).



Herve Renard has now laid down his tools in Saudi Arabia, stating that beating Argentina in the World Cup with the Green Falcons will be one of his proudest moments.



"Having been the coach of National team of Saudi Arabia is a great pride for me. Since August 2019, I had the chance to be an integral part of the life of this beautiful country. I have seen this team grow alongside me and achieve a fabulous World Cup."



"This fantastic and unforgettable win against Argentina. Very proud to have been able to show to the world the progress and a good image of the Saudi football. It's time for me to fly to another horizon but with these memories engraved in me," part of Herve Renard's statement sighted by GhanaWeb Sports read.



Meanwhile, Herve Renard is set to be named as the next coach of the France senior women's team.





