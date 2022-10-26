Hertha midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng returns to first team training

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

According to Kicker, midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng was able to report back to team training at the start of the week.



The 35-year-old midfielder, who missed the previous encounter against FC Schalke due to an infection, should be available again for the upcoming fixture against Werder Bremen.



The former AC Milan and Barcelona midfielder has played five games this season in the Bundesliga. He played against Union Berlin, Gladbach, Dortmund, Hoffenheim, and Freiburg.



Kevin-Prince Boateng's minutes per game this season is 20 minutes, he has also started one game.



Boateng returned to Hertha BSC on 23 June 2021 from Italian club Monza. The 35-year-old helped Hertha Berlin to stay in the Bundesliga last season.



The club rewarded his effort in the playoffs by giving him a new deal which will expire at the end of the season.



The player was recently given an ambassadorial role by the city of Berlin for Euro 2024. He is expected to retire at the end of the 2022/23 football season.